TORONTO, April 10 Canadian carrier Porter Airlines will announce on Wednesday that it plans to add new Bombardier Inc CS100 jets to its fleet and expand the destinations it serves across North America, a Porter source told Reuters, citing a memo from the carrier's chief executive.

Porter CEO Robert Deluce, who will announce the privately-held airline's expansion plans at a press conference later this morning, also said in the memo the CS100 jets are expected to enter into service in 2016.