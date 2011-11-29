* Clinton Group writes to board

* Questions accuracy of representations made to investors

* Urges for replacement of co's mgmt

* Shares up 5 pct

Nov 29 Clinton Group Inc, a shareholder of Porter Bancorp Inc, said it has written to the bank to express concern over its level of problem assets.

The group had earlier questioned the accuracy of Porter Bancorp's representations to investors, which had led to an investigation by the bank's risk policy and oversight committee.

"We believe the committee's conclusions are incorrect and that the company continues to obfuscate problem assets on its balance sheet and operate in a manner contrary to the interests of its public shareholders," Clinton Group CEO George Hall wrote in the letter.

In a filing with regulators, Clinton Group said the bank had a lower ratio of reserves to non-performing loans than its peers, and questioned whether the bank had set aside enough money to cover bad loans.

The group, which has offered to purchase the company's stock at book value, indicated that the company's refusal to seriously entertain its proposal also questions accuracy of the company's financial statements.

The letter, which cast doubts on many of the bank's accounting decisions, urged the committee to look into the valuations assigned to its assets and replace the management team and raise capital.

When contacted, the bank said its senior management was reviewing the letter and refused to comment at the time.

As of Nov. 23, Clinton Group held a 9.4 percent stake in Porter Bancorp, making it the largest institutional investor in the bank.

The bank's shares were trading up 5 percent at $2.28 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)