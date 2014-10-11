BERLIN Oct 11 A consortium of infrastructure
investors, including the alternative investment arm of German
insurance group Allianz, has taken over British
rolling stock leasing company Porterbrook Rail Finance
.
The group, which includes Australian asset manager Hastings,
Canada's Alberta Investment Management Corporation and EDF
Invest of France, announced the deal late on Friday
without indicating the price paid.
Porterbrook owns and manages about 5,900 passenger and
freight vehicles, which it says represent around a third of
Britain's passenger trains, and analysts have estimated its
value at about 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion).
Allianz Capital Partners manages about 10 billion euros of
alternative assets and is focusing on long-term stable returns
from investments in infrastructure and renewable energy.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of October,
the consortium said in a statement.
Porterbrook was previously owned by a consortium that
included Deutsche Bank and funds OPTrust and Antin
Infrastructure.
(1 US dollar = 0.6221 British pound)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Additional reporting by Alexander
Huebner; Editing by David Goodman)