By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, March 11
LONDON, March 11 European banks are looking to
sell billions of euros of loans in 2013 in an effort to clean up
balance sheets, comply with capital requirements and reduce
non-core client exposure.
German, Italian, Scandinavian and Austrian banks are the
latest to focus on balance sheet reduction, approaching
potential buyers of both performing and non-performing loans.
These banks are relative latecomers to loan portfolio sales,
which have raised hundreds of billions of euros for Europe's
cash-strapped banking sector as the eurozone crisis has hammered
funding costs.
Most banks chose to sell loans or let them run down to free
up capital rather than raise expensive equity.
"More banks are coming forward to sell large amounts of
loans. German banks are considering selling, the Italians are
being more proactive and there are smaller banks as well, such
as the Scandinavians," a loan banker said.
Meanwhile, HSBC has been looking to sell more than
$6 billion of US mortgages and other personal loans as part of
an accelerated rundown of its troubled US loans book.
Last week, HSBC Finance Corp agreed to sell two
portfolios of US consumer loans - its personal unsecured loan
and personal homeowner loan portfolios valued at around $3.4
billion - for $3.2 billion to Springleaf Finance Inc and
Newcastle Investment Corp.
"Banks are still coming out with assets to sell, and this is
a mixture of good quality assets, non-core loans or special
situations. Banks still need to strengthen and the quickest way
to do this is to sell," a second banker said. "Some banks have
held off selling until now and perhaps they supported companies
through the problems and restructuring, but they realise that
now is the time to sell as the eurozone continues to have its
problems."
Elsewhere, KPMG will attempt to sell many of the loans held
by Irish Bank Resolution Corp, the former Anglo Irish
Bank, before it is liquidated and transferred to the state-run
bad bank, the National Asset Management Agency.
The sales will include a portfolio of corporate loans
totalling up to 4 billion euros ($5.19 billion) and a portfolio
of Irish property loans totalling around 2 billion euros. UBS
was mandated last year to assess the quality of about
2 billion euros of corporate loans held by IBRC and to gauge
interest in a sale. KPMG is sounding out potential buyers and
will look to sell the loans between May and August.
FOLLOWED ON
UK banks held the first portfolio sales in 2010 and were
followed by peripheral European banks from Portugal, Greece and
Ireland in early 2011. By late 2011, banks from Europe's core
were forced to sell loans in the face of soaring funding costs
and a US dollar squeeze that made it uneconomic to hold
low-priced loans.
BNP Paribas and Societe Generale sold a
combined 150 billion euros of risk-weighted assets (including
loans) as an alternative to raising capital. In 2012, Spanish
banks were the big sellers, with Banco Santander
selling a 2.5 billion euro portfolio to Bank of America Merrill
Lynch in October and BBVA selling about 1
billion euros of loans on an individual basis.
More recently, Austrian bank InvestKredit Bank sold a 350
million euro loan portfolio. Private equity firm Triton was a
big buyer of the debt, which included a mixture of leveraged
loans, corporate loans, bilateral and club deals.
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin; editing by Christopher Mangham)