LONDON Feb 9 Three portfolios of leveraged loans and high-yield bonds totalling $354 million have been put up for sale in Europe's secondary loan market this week as sellers try to tap a credit market rally, banking sources said on Thursday.

The secondary loan market has seen strong demand but little supply in 2012 so far, and fund and bank sellers are seeking to make the most of investor liquidity and higher prices.

"Prices are high, and there hasn't been that much for investors to invest in, so sellers see this as an opportune time. One fund decided to sell and the others followed. There could be more," a trader said.

Average prices on a composite of Europe's top 40 leveraged loans have climbed 4.19 points from the start of the year to 95.07 percent of face value on Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

More sales are expected as banks and funds try and sell large portfolios of loans to clean up balance sheets and increase capital reserves.

Fund manager Babson Capital was the first to launch a 150 million euro-equivalent portfolio sale of leveraged loans and bonds on Tuesday.

The portfolio included positions in 38 names including British budget hotelier Travelodge, British payment processing company Worldpay and operator of the motor racing Grand Prix series, Formula One.

Austrian bank RZB and fund manager Credit Suisse Asset Management (CSAM) followed suit on Wednesday. RZB put a 100 million euro-equivalent portfolio of leveraged loans up for sale, and CSAM launched a $28.2 million portfolio of leveraged loans.

Babson's and CSAM's portfolios sold successfully, according to traders and investors, while bids are due on RZB's portfolio on Friday. (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Will Waterman)