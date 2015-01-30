LONDON Jan 30 European loan portfolio sales grew 42 percent in 2014 to 91 billion euros ($102.81 billion) in face value year-on-year and are due to grow to 100 billion euros in 2015, according to a report issued by PwC on Friday.

Banks have increasingly sold assets to clean up balance sheets and comply with stricter regulation. Banks are holding more than 2 trillion euros of unwanted lending and while much of it will be refinanced, there remains a sizeable pool of loans that will be sold, according to the PwC research.

The sale of commercial real estate (CRE) loans dominated activity in 2014, accounting for over half of the deals at 49 billion euros in face value, up from 18 billion euros in 2013, followed by the sale of consumer mortgage loans, which doubled in 2014 to just under 20 billion euros.

German and Irish banks were the main sellers of CRE loan portfolios, disposing a combined 30 billion euros during 2014.

The large increase in CRE transactions was driven by the sale of certain large portfolios including Project Aran, a 6 billion euro portfolio from Ulster Bank and the sale of Project Octopus, a 4.4 billion euro portfolio in Spain from Commerzbank, the report said.

US and European hedge funds and private equity firms have been big buyers of performing and non-performing loan portfolios including Apollo, Blackstone and Cerubus. In December, RBS sold 4.8 billion pounds ($7.21 billion) of non-core Irish property loans to Cerberus, for around 1.1 billion pounds in cash.

State-backed Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), the former Anglo Irish Bank, disposed of 90 percent of its loans totalling 20 billion euros, mostly between December 2013 and March 2014, which paved the way for the winding down of the bank.

The sale attracted significant attention from cash-rich funds eager to put money to work and buyers included Lone Star, CarVal Investors, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Oaktree Capital Management, Sankaty and Apollo, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

"The loan portfolio market really came alive in 2014. Increased certainty over asset prices sustained high demand from a number of leading financial investors, and greater availability of debt to leverage deals contributed to high transaction volumes," PwC partner Richard Thompson said.

Banks including Citigroup and RBC provided debt financing to some of the buyers of the IBRC portfolios. Banks have become more comfortable lending against loan portfolio assets which are typically bought at a discount to face value and represent a good return, bankers said at the time of the sale.

"Large portfolios of assets are being sold and banks are financing the acquisitions because the buyers want it. The loans are priced more realistically and banks are comfortable at lending at levels which are now sensible. The portfolios are going to get churned quickly, which in turn means a quick debt repayment," a loan banker said.

MOST ACTIVE

Ireland was the most active seller of loan portfolios in 2014 accounting for 30.5 billion euros, followed by the UK at 21.5 billion euros and Spain at 21 billion euros, the PwC report said.

There is likely to be significant growth in loan sales in the Italian, Dutch and Central & Eastern European markets, which are expected to more than double portfolio sales in 2015 to around 20 billion euros from 9 billion in 2014, when they accounted for less than 10 percent of transaction volume, the report said.

Investors are looking to buy assets in new markets as pricing increases in markets which have been active sellers of loan portfolios in previous years.

"The market continues to be dominated by the major financial investors, all of which have significant committed funding; many are looking at emerging European economies to escape the high levels of competition in UK, Irish and Spanish markets," Thompson said.

The Asset Quality Review highlighted 136 billion euros of troubled bank loans which is expected to drive more portfolio sales in 2015. Some 40 billion euros of the 100 billion euros of portfolio sales predicted in 2015 is already in progress, the report said. ($1 = 0.8851 euros) ($1 = 0.6656 pounds) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)