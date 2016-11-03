BRIEF-Home POINT FINANCIAL to acquire Stonegate Mortgage Corp
* Home Point Financial to acquire Stonegate Mortgage corporation
FRANKFURT Nov 3 Portigon Financial Services , formed from parts of failed German lender WestLB, has been searched by prosecutors as part of a wider tax evasion probe, authorities and the company said on Thursday.
"The investigation relates to allegations that WestLB may have been involved in cum-ex trades," Portigon said in a statement.
Portigon has offered to cooperate closely with investigators, a spokesman for the public prosecutor said.
Cum-ex trades, or dividend stripping, involves buying a stock just before losing rights to a dividend, then selling it, taking advantage of a now-closed legal loophole that allowed both buyer and seller to claim tax credits.
A number of large banks have already paid hundreds of millions of euros in back taxes and tens of millions to settle disputes with authorities.
Norbert Walter-Borjans, finance minister of North-Rhine Wesphalia state, who is known for his efforts to crack down on tax evasion, sits on the supervisory board of Portigon. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely)
Jan 27 Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc :
Jan 27 Harris Corp, whose technology is used by the U.S. defense, said it would sell its government IT services business to an affiliate of private equity investment firm Veritas Capital for $690 million in cash.