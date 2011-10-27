NAIROBI Oct 27 Kenya's No.2 cement maker, East African Portland Cement , narrowed its loss for the year ended June and a tax credit pushed its earnings per share into positive territory, it said on Thursday.

Portland said it made a loss of 119.06 million shillings ($1.2 million) for the year after a loss of 338.57 million shillings in the year ago period, after a higher unrealised foreign exchange loss offset an 8 percent growth in sales revenue.

The firm has a yen-denominated loan that swells when the shilling weakens against other currencies, as it has this year.

"Despite the current inflationary challenges and the decline in the value of the Kenya shilling, market demand for cement remains strong, and the company expects improved production and sales volume in the coming year," the firm said.

Earnings per share swung into the black at 6.24 shillings from a loss of 3.16 shillings per share last year, the firm said, attributing it to a tax credit of 680 million shillings.

A Coal firing plant commissioned in December 2010 had lowered energy costs and would impact positively on the Company's future earnings, it added.

"To guard against the persistent negative impact of the yen loan, the company hedged 25 percent of the loan and will continue to explore available options with a view to protecting itself from the impact of the volatility of the shilling," Portland said.

It recommended a dividend of 0.50 shillings per share for the period. ($1 = 99.150 Kenyan Shillings) (Writing by Duncan Miriri)