BRIEF-UrtheCast announces $17 mln bought deal
* Urthecast Corp - underwriters have agreed to purchase 11.3 million common shares of co at a price of c$1.50 per common share
Sept 25 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday raised its underlying rating on Portland Water District (PWD), Maine's water system revenue bonds to A-plus from A-minus.
The rating service also assigned an A-plus rating to the district's series 2013 water system revenue bonds.
The outlook is stable.
The rating upgrade is due to strong debt service coverage and consistently good liquidity levels, S&P said.
* Urthecast Corp - underwriters have agreed to purchase 11.3 million common shares of co at a price of c$1.50 per common share
* Patrick Industries, Inc announces public offering of common stock
* Welbilt reprices $825 million senior secured Term Loan B facility