* Pretax profit up 20.6 pct to 6.3 mln stg

* Revenue up 4.6 pct to 53.6 mln stg

* Expects million pound boost from Queen's jubilee

* Proposes 19.6p total div, up 12.6 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, share price reaction)

By Clare Kane

LONDON, March 22 - British china maker Portmeirion forecast a 1 million pound ($1.6 million) boost to sales this year from the Queen's diamond jubilee after demand for commemorative goods to mark the marriage of her grandson helped to lift 2011 profits.

Portmeirion, whose products range from plates and gravy boats to toilet brushes and watering cans, reported a 20.6 percent rise in pretax profit to 6.3 million pounds for 2011, in line with analyst estimates provided by the company.

"I would expect that we would do in excess of a million pounds of business off the Jubilee," Portmeirion chief executive Lawrence Bryan told Reuters on Thursday.

The Staffordshire-based company is selling a number of products to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 60 years on the British throne this summer, including a vase, plates and a figurine of the monarch which retails for 150 pounds.

The expected boost should trump the "few hundred thousand pounds" lift provided by the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, which was a "nice PR exercise" but made little material difference to results given the short notice the firm had to manufacture products before the wedding, Bryan said.

Portmeirion's revenue reached a record 53.6 million pounds ($84.9 million) in 2011, spurred by customers snapping up memorabilia, including a lion head vase featuring a photograph of the royal couple which sold for 300 pounds.

Revenue grew in Portmeirion's main markets - the United States, Britain and South Korea - last year, though the company said 2012 had got off to a slower start and business in Europe, in particular in its fifth largest market, Italy, was slow.

INTERNATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES

Portmeirion trades in more than sixty countries worldwide and expects growth opportunities in countries like Australia and Canada, where Queen Elizabeth is the constitutional monarch, as well as Russia in 2012.

Bryan said the company has built a warehouse in China and he predicted it would be a "significant market" within the next three years.

Europe, outside Britain, would likely remain challenging, he said, and the company would be "very satisfied" with ending 2012 flat in Europe. The firm's key markets of the United States, Britain and South Korea, which now accounts for 20 percent of Portmeirion's revenue, would remain important, Bryan said.

"(Portmeirion) has a strong position in the faster growing casual dining markets, has a worldwide reputation in china and earthenware, faces relatively weak competition in the UK and is one of the few companies that still manufactures 45 percent of its group sales," Seymour Pierce said in a note.

Analyst Freddie George reiterated his buy rating and upped the target share price to 650 pence from 600 pence.

The company is proposing a total dividend of 19.6 pence for 2011, 12.6 percent higher than the year before.

Shares in Portmeirion were up 5 percent at 480 pence at 1030 GMT, having risen 11 percent since the beginning of the year.

($1 = 0.6310 British pounds) (Editing by Mark Potter)