SAO PAULO Aug 5 Porto Seguro SA,
Brazil's largest independent insurer, reported a second-quarter
profit in line with analyst expectations after financial income
rose.
In a securities filing on Tuesday, the São Paulo-based
company said recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time
items, came in at 219 million reais ($96 million) in the
quarter, compared with 218 million reais in a Reuters poll of
five analysts.
Shares rose 1 percent in early Tuesday trading.
Underwritten premiums rose 12.4 percent on an annual basis,
totaling 3.04 billion reais. Higher interest rates helped Porto
Seguro earn 226 million reais in equity income, or 91.7 percent
more than a year earlier. Porto Seguro's combined ratio, which
measures the profitability of an insurer's core business, rose
to 95.9 percent, or 1.4 percentage point more than a year
earlier. A gain in the combined ratio means that the
profitability of the insurance unit eroded.
Recurring return on equity, a broader gauge of
profitability, remained fairly stable at 18.1 percent in the
quarter.
($1 = 2.27 Brazilian reais)