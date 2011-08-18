WELLINGTON Aug 18 New Zealand's Port of Tauranga Ltd , the country's biggest export port, expects to post a record result this year as a revived economy and strong global commodity markets boost cargo volumes and earnings, the chief executive said on Thursday.

The company, which handles large volumes of timber, fruit, and other agricultural products, expects double digit growth in its container handling business, which will drive profit growth.

"We're comfortable with market consensus, which is around NZ$62 million at the moment," said chief executive Mark Cairns, in an interview with Reuters.

Earlier on Thursday the company reported a 17 percent rise in underlying profit of NZ$57.9 million ($48.2 million) for the year to June 30, compared with NZ$49.4 million last year.

Container cargo volumes are expected to rise between 10 to 15 percent in the coming year, but breakbulk -- non containerised -- would likely be flat, Cairns said.

He said the port was benefiting from the trend of shipping lines concentrating fewer services in bigger vessels in a smaller number of ports.

"The hub port is developing, our trans-shipment volumes have moved 52 percent and that's the acid test, and that's going to be the exciting thing," Cairns said.

He said the port was looking to attract further volumes from the booming dairy sector, the country's biggest export earner, but which the company handles only relatively light volumes.

Cairns said the company would look to expand business gained through its Metroport container handling facility in the country's biggest commercial centre Auckland, where its chief rival is based.

Port of Tauranga has been an advocate for rationalisation among the country's 13 ports, but past proposals to merge some operations with the Ports of Auckland, fully owned by a local council, have not been resurrected.

"There's nothing on the agenda immediately, but I note the first project of the (government's) Productivity Commission is shipping and ports ... it will bubble its way to the surface again," Cairns said, adding that he expected the sector to have a handful of hub ports with others being feeder ports.

He said the company's low gearing level of around 29 percent was a good position given market turmoil and uncertain global outlooks, and it would remain "conservative" as the company looks to spend up to NZ$150 million over the next three years.

Port of Tauranga's shares, 55 percent owned by a local council, last traded up 1.1 percent at NZ$9.38, as it also announced a lift in dividend.

The stock has gained around 26 percent so far this year, compared with a 0.6 percent drop in the benchmark NZSX-50 index .

($1=NZ$1.20) (Reporting by Adrian Bathgate)