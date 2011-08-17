WELLINGTON Aug 18 New Zealand's Port of Tauranga Ltd reported a 17 percent rise in full year net profit on Thursday, as it shifted more cargo through the port.

The company, which runs the country's biggest export port, posted an underlying net profit after tax was NZ$57.9 million ($48.2 million) for the year to June 30, compared with NZ$49.4 million last year.

In February, the company said it expected a net profit of between NZ$53 million and NZ$56 million for the year, as it noted a strong increase in cargo.

Cargo volumes for the year were up 12.4 percent on the previous year. It gave no outlook for the coming year.

The port declared a dividend of 21 cents per share, compared with 20 cents last year.

Port of Tauranga's shares, 55 percent owned by a local council, closed on Thursday at NZ$9.28.

The stock has gained around 25 percent so far this year, compared with a 0.8 percent drop in the benchmark NZSX-50 index .

The company has raised the prospect of merging of some or all of its operations with New Zealand's largest port, Ports of Auckland Ltd, but talks between the two halted without progress in 2007. ($1=NZ$1.20) (Reporting by Adrian Bathgate)