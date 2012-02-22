WELLINGTON Feb 23 New Zealand's Port of Tauranga Ltd posted a record half year profit as improved cargo volumes boosted earnings, putting it in line for its biggest ever annual result.

Profits at the Port of Tauranga came in at NZ$34.6 million ($28.8 million) in the six months to Dec. 31 NZ$28.4 million profit reported a year ago.

The company, which is the country's biggest export port, said total cargo volumes rose 9.6 percent, with container traffic up 17.1 percent.

It raised its full year profit guidance to between NZ$69 million and NZ$72 million from October forecast of NZ$64 million to NZ$67 million. The 2010/11 full year result was NZ$57.9 million.

The Port of Tauranga said it would pay its shareholders a dividend of 11 cents, compared with 10 cents a year ago.

Shares in the company, which is 55 percent owned by a local council, last traded at NZ$10.80, a record high. It has climbed roughly 8.5 percent this year, outperforming the benchmark New Zealand share index.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)