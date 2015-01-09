UPDATE 3-Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit - source
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds stock movement in extended trade)
Jan 9 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental drug met the main goal of reversing the effect of Johnson & Johnson's blood thinner, Xarelto, in a late-stage study.
Data showed that an intravenous shot of the drug, andexanet alfa, immediately reversed the anticoagulation activity of Xarelto in healthy volunteers aged 50-75 years.
Further data on the study is expected in mid-2015, Portola said on Friday.
Portola said in October that the drug was effective in reversing the effect of Eliquis, an anti-clotting drug by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds stock movement in extended trade)
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.