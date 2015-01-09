(Adds details, shares)
Jan 9 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its experimental drug met the main goal of reversing the effect
of an anticoagulant drug in a late-stage study, sending the
company's shares up 11 percent in premarket trading.
Data showed that an intravenous shot of the drug, andexanet
alfa, immediately reversed the anticoagulation activity of
Xarelto, developed by Johnson & Johnson and Bayer AG
, in healthy volunteers aged 50-75 years.
Further data on the study is expected in mid-2015, Portola
said on Friday.
The company said in October that the drug reversed the
effect of Eliquis, an anti-clotting drug by Bristol-Myers Squibb
Co and Pfizer Inc.
Portola said 1-4 percent of patients treated with Factor Xa
inhibitors, a class of commonly-prescribed anticoagulants
including Eliquis and Xarelto, experience major bleeding or
require emergency surgery.
Andexanet alfa, which was given breakthrough therapy status
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2013, is aimed at
reversing the anti-clotting action of these medicines in such
situations.
Portola's pipeline also includes an experimental Factor Xa
inhibitor and a hematologic cancer drug.
The San Francisco-based company's shares were trading at
$31.50 before the bell on Friday.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)