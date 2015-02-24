Feb 24 Porton Fine Chemicals Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Jiangxi Dongbang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for 260 million yuan ($41.57 million) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 65 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on Feb. 25

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DNz2Bi; bit.ly/1aboCzi

($1 = 6.2546 Chinese yuan renminbi)