HONG KONG, March 29 Hong Kong-based high-end
fashion group Ports Design Ltd said it will delay its
annual results report as it needs more time to provide
information to its auditor KPMG and trading in its shares
remained suspended.
The news follows the resignation of Deloitte, another Big
Four accounting firm, as auditor for two companies listed in
Hong Kong, which has sparked fears of a much wider and
deep-rooted problem at Chinese companies listed in the city.
Deloitte quit this month as auditor for Chinese milk formula
products maker Daqing Dairy Holdings Ltd and
Boshiwa International Holdings, which holds the
licence to make Harry Potter- and Bob the Builder-branded
clothes.
The resignations had triggered heavy selling on small
non-state owned companies, brokers said.
Ports Design said it needed more time to provide information
for KPMG to perform and complete their audit procedures on the
company's annual results, it said in a statement late on
Wednesday.
"This is something unusual and is pretty negative to the
stock," said Alfred Chan, chief dealer at Cheer Pearl Investment
Ltd. "The company is Hong Kong-based but it has a lot of
business in China," he added.
Ports Design said it expected it would be unable to publish
its annual results by the end of March and might not be able to
dispatch its annual report to its shareholders by April 30.
"The company is cooperating with KPMG to assist them to
complete their audit work as soon as possible, and is working
with KPMG to agree on a timetable achieve the same," it said.
Shares of Ports Design, which fell by nearly half in 2011,
are down nearly 3 percent this year prior to a trading
suspension on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)