* Colombia's Odinsa, Portugal's Mota-Engil likely dropout
* France's Vinci, Fughafen Zurich confirmed
* Argentine-led bid has Mexico's Tradeco onboard
LISBON, Dec 15 Portugal's state property agency
Parpublica has received four binding bids for airport operator
ANA after one bidder dropped out of a privatisation process that
could earn the bailed-out government more than 2.5 billion
euros.
Parpublica gave the number of bids in a statement late on
Friday but it provided no further details.
Sources familiar with the matter have said groups led by
German airport operator Fraport, French construction
firm Vinci, Zurich airport operator Flughafen Zurich
and Argentinian infrastructure group Corporacion
America would put in final bids.
That would leave out a consortium made up of Colombian
construction company Odinsa and Portuguese builder Mota Engil
that was among the five that qualified for the binding
offers phase last month.
Lisbon is betting on infrastructure sales to cut its debt as
a condition of its 78 billion euro ($102 billion) international
bailout, as demand for regulated assets in Europe remains strong
despite the region's debt crisis.
It has so far sold stakes in power companies EDP
and REN, mainly to Chinese investors.
Flughafen Zurich has confirmed that it presented a
joint bid with Global Infrastructure Partners fund and Brazil's
motorway operator CCR.
Corporacion America also said it presented a binding bid in
a consortium that includes Mexican infrastructure construction
firm Tradeco, as well as Portugal's Sonae. The third
confirmed bid is by France's Vinci.
The offers are expected to be for more than 2.5 billion
euros in a competitive race for access to a network of airports,
including those serving the largest cities of Lisbon and Porto,
as well as in the southern regions Algarve and Alentejo and in
the Azores archipelago.
ANA posted a record profit last year of 76.5 million euros
and revenue of 425 million as the number of foreign visitors
rose.
More than three-fifths of its revenue comes from domestic
and intra-European flights, and Portugal hopes the potential for
growth in long-haul flights to South America and Africa, which
could generate high fees for ANA, will appeal to investors.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Hugh Lawson)