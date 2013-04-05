BRIEF-Ooma prices secondary offering of 2.9 mln shares at $8.85 per share
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
LISBON, April 5 Portugal's constitutional court will announce its ruling on this year's budget austerity measures later on Friday, a court spokesman said.
The long-awaited ruling, which comes after the court studied measures worth over 5 billion euros, could throw the bailed-out country's adjustment effort off-course.
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
OSLO, March 10 Norwegian consumer prices fell to four-year lows in February, Statistics Norway said, putting pressure on the central bank to maintain an easing bias on interest rates and plunging the crown currency to a four-month low against the euro.