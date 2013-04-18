* Govt also plans to use EU structural funds, PPP
renegotiation
* Further structural measures to be unveiled later
* Govt sees next bailout tranche guaranteed after measures
By Andrei Khalip and Daniel Alvarenga
LISBON, April 18 The Portuguese government
approved around 800 million euros of new spending cuts on
Thursday to put its EU/IMF bailout back on track after some of
its austerity plan was thrown out by the constitutional court.
Budget Secretary Luis Sarmento told a news briefing after an
all-night cabinet meeting that the latest cuts and some other
measures would allow Lisbon to meet this year's budget deficit
target of 5.5 percent of gross domestic product and secure the
next 2 billion euro tranche of its bailout.
The government will hope its new plan is resistant to fresh
court challenges, but the cuts could still stoke public anger
which brought hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets
last month in opposition to austerity.
Keeping Portugal on course for a full return to the debt
markets is an important goal for the euro zone, which has seen
its path out of crisis blocked in recent months by a political
stalemate in Italy and a financial collapse in Cyprus.
Representatives of Lisbon's lenders from the European Union
and International Monetary Fund were in Lisbon this week to help
the government identify measures to compensate for the court's
ruling and work on wider structural cuts through 2015.
The government had been forced to cut spending further after
the court on April 5 overturned a range of austerity measures
set out in this year's budget, leaving a hole of around 1.3
billion euros.
The new spending cuts that affect expenditure on public
sector workers and other current spending are worth 0.5 percent
of gross domestic product.
But the government said it would also use European Union
structural funds, further renegotiate public-private partnership
contracts and bring forward some structural spending cuts
planned for 2014 and 2015 to plug the hole. The cuts will be
detailed on Tuesday.
"These measures will guarantee that the eighth tranche of
the bailout is disbursed to Portugal. The tranche depended on
Portugal honouring the budget limits and that's what we are
after with these measures," Regional Development Minister Miguel
Poiares Maduro told the news briefing.
Portugal, which is in the grips of its worst recession since
the 1970s, has already imposed the biggest tax hikes in living
memory to try and bring down its deficit and exit its bailout
programme in 2014 as planned. In January it issued its first
bond since the 2011 bailout and has been preparing another issue
this year to regain full access to market financing.
Filipe Garcia, head of Informacao de Mercados Financeiros
consultants in Porto said the new demonstration of the
government's will to comply with its bailout commitments and the
fact that the court ruling had failed to trigger a political
crisis supports Portugal's credibility abroad.
"As for the measures themselves, it's too early to say if
they will be enough to meet the goals because there are no
details and because some depend on third parties," he added.
The centre-right coalition government has a comfortable
majority in parliament to pass bills and earlier this month
easily defeated a no-confidence motion by the main opposition
Socialists who have ruled out cooperating with the government on
further austerity measures.
In a statement, Portugal's lenders said they would continue
to discuss the measures with the government and hoped to
complete the latest review in a timely fashion.
The government will submit amendments to this year's budget
to parliament by mid-May.
The country's benchmark 10-year bond yields that spiked to
around 6.7 percent after the court ruling have since slipped
back to about 6.2 percent - not far from January's levels of 5.9
percent - the lowest since late 2010. They were little changed
on Thursday.