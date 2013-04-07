* Rules out further tax hikes, orders spending cuts
* Says needs to avoid second bailout, meet targets
LISBON, April 7 Portugal's government will cut
spending to meet targets agreed with its lenders after a court
overturned key austerity measures, Prime Minister Pedro Passos
Coelho said on Sunday.
Passos Coelho said in a televised address Friday's
Constitutional Court ruling posed "serious obstacles and risks"
this year and next, but reaffirmed his commitment to the fiscal
and economic adjustment programme under an EU/IMF bailout.
"The government is committed to all the objectives of the
programme," he said, ruling out further tax hikes but saying it
was vital to avoid a second rescue and that he had told
ministers to cut spending.
The court on Friday rejected four out of nine contested
austerity measures in this year's budget, including cuts to
holiday bonuses for pensioners and public servants and
reductions in sickness leave and unemployment benefits.
Analysts expect Portugal to be able to agree replacement
measures with the European Union and International Monetary Fund
to make up for the court ruling, which could cost it between 900
million and 1.3 billion euros.
The entire package of austerity measures included in the
2013 budget is worth about 5 billion euros. The largest tax
hikes in living memory were mostly upheld by the court.
The court's decision came before an informal meeting of euro
zone finance ministers this week in Dublin expected to approve
extensions of rescue loan maturities for Portugal and Ireland.
Passos Coelho acknowledged that the ruling weakened
Portugal's stance at the meeting, but said he told Finance
Minister Vitor Gaspar to do all he could to protect the
country's interests there and achieve an extension.
The government says the extension is essential for Lisbon's
successful exit from the bailout programme in 2014.
Lisbon has to cut the budget deficit to 5.5 percent of gross
domestic product this year from 6.4 percent in 2012, when it
missed the goal but was still lauded by lenders for its efforts.
The lenders have eased Portugal's deficit goals twice since the
rescue was agreed, recognising consolidation efforts.
Portugal returned to the bond market for the first time
since its 2011 bailout in January, selling debt due in 2017, and
has been preparing a longer-maturity bond issue. Analysts say
the court ruling may now delay the new issue.