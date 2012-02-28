LISBON Feb 28 Portugal is not seeking more rescue funds from international lenders nor more time under its current 78-billion euro bailout, but its partners stand ready to help if necessary, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Tuesday.

"We will not ask for more time or money," he told a news conference after announcing that the country successfully passed the third review of it performance under the bailout. "There will be no signal coming from the government other than meeting the terms of the programme."

He said, however, that if Portugal's planned return to the bond market in the second half of 2013 is complicated by external conditions, "the international parterns have shown their availability to provide additional aid, if necessary".

Many economists say the country may have to seek more emergency funding. But European officials have played that down, hoping to differentiate Portugal from troubled Greece. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip)