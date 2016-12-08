UPDATE 4-Brazil police seek former billionaire Batista in graft probe
* Lawyer tells police that Batista will turn himself in (Adds request for Interpol warrant, details on Germany)
FRANKFURT Dec 8 The Portuguese government must spend its money more efficiently to bring down its high public debt and meet its obligations as bond yields rise, the European Central Bank and the European Commission said on Thursday.
The two institutions had just completed their fifth "surveillance mission" since Portugal left its bailout programme in 2014.
"The very high level of public debt and the associated high interest payments call for a clear consolidation strategy for the short and medium term," they said.
"In particular, there is scope to enhance the efficiency of public spending in Portugal."
They added: "The pursuit of prudent fiscal policy and ambitious growth-enhancing reforms is key to improving Portugal's potential growth and its resilience to shocks, in particular amidst volatile sovereign yields and high financing needs in the medium term." (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by Andrew Roche)
* Lawyer tells police that Batista will turn himself in (Adds request for Interpol warrant, details on Germany)
Jan 26Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.
* CFNB second quarter earnings up 169% on strong gains from sale of leases and leased property and 46% growth in commercial loan income