(Adds details)
LISBON Feb 17 Portugal's prime minister
ruled out on Friday any intention to seek more emergency
funding or to extend a 78-billion-euro bailout, underlining
that his government will meet fiscal goals and economic reforms
to overcome the country's debt crisis.
"This government will neither ask for more money nor more
time," Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho told parliament during
a debate.
Some economists have raised concerns that Portugal will need
more funding or even to restructure its debts like Greece as
they doubt the country will be able to return to raising
financing in bond markets next year as envisaged under the
bailout.
But Passos Coelho underlined in the parliamentary debate
that his government will meet the terms of the current bailout
and bring balance to Portugal's budget and foreign deficits and
carry out reforms of the economy.
"These are transformations which we need to carry out for
the day after correcting our imbalances, to implement a more
vigorous economy in Portugal that depends less on public
subsidies," he said.
His government has agreed reforms of the labour market and
has also promised to deliver changes in the legal system.
On the fiscal side, Portugal is committed to cutting the
budget deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product this
year. Last year the budget deficit reached 4 percent of GDP, but
only after a one-off transfer of banks' pension assets to the
state, without which the deficit would have been 7.5 percent.
Officials form the 'troika' of lenders -- the European
Commission, European Central Bank and IMF -- are currently in
Portugal to carry out the latest review of the bailout.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Toby Chopra)