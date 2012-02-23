* Review expected to finish next week
* Portugal seen meeting goals
LISBON Feb 23 The current evaluation of
Portugal's 78-billion-euro bailout programme by officials from
the European Union and International Monetary Fund is going very
well, Economy Minister Alvaro Santos Pereira said on Thursday
Officials from the European Commission, the European Central
Bank and IMF have been in Portugal since last week to evaluate
the slumping economy's performance under the bailout agreed last
May. They should finish the quarterly check-up next week, and a
positive assessment would free up a tranche of 14 billion euros
($18.5 billion).
"The evaluation is going as expected, very well," Santos
Pereira told journalists after a weekly government cabinet
meeting.
The review is being closely watched after the European Union
approved another bailout for Greece and due to some economists'
concerns that Portugal may also need to seek more emergency
funding or even be forced into a debt restructuring like Athens.
The government has ruled out those options, saying it will need
no extra time to meet fiscal goals nor more funding.
Portugal is going through its worst recession in decades as
the government slashes spending and raises taxes
across-the-board to meet fiscal goals under the bailout.
Economists say the "troika" officials are likely to approve
Portugal's performance on both its efforts to meet fiscal goals
through spending cuts and on structural reforms such as labour
market changes to boost competitiveness.
Reforms are playing a key part in the third review of the
bailout as economists see improvement of the country's ability
to grow as fundamental to allow it to return to growth and ride
out its debt crisis.
"It is important to perceive that the structural reforms
that the country is implementing were necessary to gain
confidence of international markets," the minister said. "There
is great cohesion in Portugal over the need for structural
reform."
Other reforms include changing the legal system and reforms
of rental and bankruptcy laws in an effort to reduce the costs
of doing business in Portugal.
Under the bailout, Portugal must reduce its budget deficit
to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product this year from 5.9
percent in 2011 -- a goal that was only met thanks to a one-off
transfer of banks' pension assets to the state.
In 2013, the government must cut the budget deficit further
to 3 percent of GDP.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
