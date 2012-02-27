* Officials to highlight Portugal different to Greece
* Review focusing on reforms
(Updates with Krugman)
By Axel Bugge
LISBON, Feb 27 Portugal will present the
results on Tuesday of the third 'troika' review of its
performance under a 78-billion-euro bailout and is expected to
glean high marks for economic reform and cost-cutting efforts.
European Union, European Central Bank and IMF officials have
spent about two weeks in Lisbon carrying out the review and are
likely to give a positive assessment, approving payment of the
next 14-billion-euro tranche of the bailout.
Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar will hold a news conference at
1100 GMT on Tuesday to present the findings, his ministry said.
With Europe fresh from agreeing a second bailout for
troubled Greece, economists say the euro zone is eager to be
able to point to a success story and to show that Athens'
economic woes are unique.
"I would be surprised if they didn't approve it," said Brian
Barry, an analyst at Investec Capital Markets in London. "There
still exists goodwill for Portugal."
An increasing number of economists say Portugal may need
more emergency funding or even be forced eventually to
restructure its debts like Athens. But the government has ruled
that out, saying it needs neither more money nor more time.
The head of the opposition Socialists broke ranks with that
political consensus last week, saying Portugal needed longer to
hit the fiscal goals under the bailout.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has been quoted
as saying Germany would be willing to adjust Portugal's bailout
plan.
In a reflection of those concerns, the country's borrowing
costs have failed to fall in the same way as those of Spain and
Italy have this year, showing investors expect more trouble
ahead and the probable need for a second bailout.
Portugal's 10-year yields rose about 15 basis points on
Monday to 12.95 percent - a level considered unsustainable -
while Italian and Spanish yields fell to between 5 and 6
percent.
"When it comes to Portugal, the question remains whether
they will be able to foster growth," said Barry. "Considering
what's going on in Greece, I think markets will wait for
fundamentals to improve before yields come down."
Portugal's centre-right government has raced ahead with
reforms of the uncompetitive economy in recent weeks, especially
of its rigid labour market, in an effort to win approval from
creditors and ensure the country can ride out its debt crisis.
But deep spending cuts, including the elimination of two
months' of civil servants' wages, and across-the-board tax hikes
has sent Portugal into its deepest recession since the 1970s
with record unemployment as austerity imposed by the bailout
saps confidence.
Nobel prize-winning economist and columnist Paul Krugman, in
Lisbon to receive an honorary degree, praised Portugal's efforts
but warned that if it falls short of fiscal goals it should
"push back against more austerity."
"Portugal is doing everything it is being asked to do,"
Krugman said.
Under the bailout, Portugal must cut its budget deficit to
4.5 percent of gross domestic product this year from 5.9 percent
last year -- a goal which was only met thanks to a one-off
transfer of banks' pension funds to the state.
It was not immediately clear if officials' from the 'troika'
will also hold a news conference as they have done after each of
the previous reviews.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Mike Peacock/Anna Willard)