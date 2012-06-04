LISBON, June 4 Portugal has passed the fourth quarterly review of its 78-billion-euro bailout programme by the European Union and IMF, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Monday, vowing to stick to the pact's goals despite risks including rising unemployment.

"There are considerable internal and external risks," Gaspar said. "The only certainty we have is that we need to focus on meeting the targets of the programme."

Gaspar said that all targets under the review have been met and that achieving this year's 4.5 percent of GDP budget deficit target was "viable" despite the risks to the recession-hit economy. He also said the debt-to-GDP estimate for next year was raised by 3 percentage points to 118 percent.

He said the lender will recommend the disbursement of the next 4.1 billion euro tranche of the rescue funds, after which Portugal will have consumed 75 percent of the funds under the programme.

Gaspar said the programme "corresponds to the country's economic adjustment needs" and promised to press ahead with structural reforms and privatisations. Many economists say the country may have to seek more emergency funding. But Lisbon has repeatedly said it needs no more time or money.

