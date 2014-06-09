LISBON, June 9 Portugal's bailout is over and
will not be reopened by the rejection by the country's
constitutional court of a series of austerity measures, Prime
Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Monday.
"The assistance programme was concluded on May 17 and I
don't intend to reopen it," the prime minister told journalists.
The prime minister reiterated the country's budget deficit
goals of 4 percent of gross domestic product this year and 2.5
percent next year.
The constitutional court's rejection of measures could risk
the country's budget goals because they have a fiscal cost of up
to 700 million euros. The government is currently considering
alternative measures.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge)