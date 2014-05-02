LISBON May 2 Portugal's creditors have completed their last review of the country under its bailout and the result will be announced later on Friday, a government spokesman said.

The spokesman said the result will be announced at a press conference at 1300 local/1200 GMT.

Portugal will exit the bailout on May 17 after seeking foreign assistance in 2011 as the euro zone debt crisis hit Lisbon.

The country's economy has now returned to growth after the worst downturn since the 1970s and bond yields have fallen sharply, raising optimism that Portugal can easily return to financing itself in debt markets after the bailout.

