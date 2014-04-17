WASHINGTON, April 17 The International Monetary
Fund signed off on its latest review of Portugal's bailout on
Thursday, and also extended the program until June to finish
assessing the euro zone country's progress with getting its
economy back on track.
The IMF's review means Portugal has complied with most of
the conditions of the bailout, and allows the country to receive
another 851 million euros ($1.2 billion).
Portugal's three-year international bailout from the IMF and
the European Union was initially supposed to end in mid-May. The
lenders have already demanded seeing the government's budget
plans for 2015 before ending the rescue program.
($1 = 0.7228 Euros)
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)