LISBON Dec 28 A key Angolan shareholder in Portugal's second-largest listed lender, Banco BPI, has opposed a plan to spin off its African assets, but BPI said on Monday it will proceed with the plan in the hope of winning over enough shareholder support.

In September, BPI said it would spin off risky African assets, consisting primarily of its lucrative Angolan operation BFA, to help improve its solvency.

The planned split could be decided by BPI's second-largest shareholder Isabel dos Santos, who holds an 18.6 percent stake through her company Santoro Finance and earlier this year fended off a takeover bid for BPI by its top shareholder Caixabank .

The daughter of Angola's long-serving president and Africa's richest woman also control Unitel, which holds a 49.9 percent stake in BFA and has so far refused to give its consent to the transmission of BPI's stake through the proposed operation.

BPI said in a statement on Monday that its board of directors voted to continue the demerger process, registering the plan at the Commercial Registry and requesting that a general shareholder meeting be summoned to resolve the issue.

It said that only one director - Mario Silva who represents Santoro Finance - voted against the continuation of the process after BPI's board, the bank's top shareholders and Unitel had failed to come to terms on adjusting the demerger plan in a mutually acceptable fashion.

BPI shares, which have been boosted by the plan, were 0.9 percent lower in afternoon trading on Monday, largely in line with the broader market in Lisbon.

The split, designed to ease pressures on BPI from the European Central Bank on solvency ratios, would put the entire 50.1 percent stake in BFA, along with stakes in two banks in Mozambique, into a separate entity.

The bank has faced pressure over its African units since European Union regulations came into effect this year, under which Angolan credit and debt exposure are considered risky assets to be fully provisioned for.

Santoro representatives were not immediately available for comment. Earlier this year, dos Santos had proposed a merger between BPI and its main rival, Millennium bcp, which was rejected by the BPI board and received a lukewarm reception from Millennium bcp. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; editing by Adrian Croft)