Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LISBON, July 23 Portugal's third-largest listed bank BPI posted on Wednesday a first-half net loss after a year-ago profit due to forced sovereign debt sales meant to comply with new European rules.
The bank said it lost a net 106.6 million euros ($143.5 million) in January-June 2014, while a year ago it had a profit of 59 million euros.
BPI's net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on clients' deposits - was steady at 236.5 million euros in the period. ($1 = 0.7428 Euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.