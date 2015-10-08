LISBON Oct 8 Portugal's largest listed bank,
Millennium bcp, has agreed to merge its Angolan
subsidiary Banco Millennium Angola with the African country's
privately-held Banco Atlantico, which will help improve its
solvency ratios.
The move, which leaves Millennium bcp with a 20 percent
stake in the larger bank, "strengthens the capacity for
expansion in Angola in adverse conditions and simultaneously
adapting the bank to the implications of recent changes in
supervisory equivalence", it said in a statement.
The new bank will have a 10 percent share of the Angolan
market by business volume and will be the second-largest private
sector bank in terms of loans to the economy.
The bank said its Core Tier 1 capital ratio, which stood at
13.1 percent in June under phased-in criteria, will rise by 37
basis points as a result of the merger.
The new merged bank will be controlled by the current owners
of Banco Atlantico, local asset management firm Global Pactum
and state oil company Sonangol that already had stakes in
Millennium Angola, in which bcp had a 50.1 percent stake.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)