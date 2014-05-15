BRIEF-Yinyi Real Estate unit to raise 25 pct stake in edu investment management firm
* Says its wholly owned estate unit plans to use 44.3 million yuan to raise 25 percent stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management firm, up from 0 percent
LISBON May 15 Banco Espirito Santo (BES) , Portugal's second largest listed bank, said on Thursday it will carry out a capital increase of up to 1.045 billion euros.
The CMVM market regulator told Reuters on Wednesday the bank had submitted a plan for a capital increase.
Analysts have said Portugal's banks want to raise capital to accelerate the repayment of contingent covertible bonds, or CoCos, to the state. Such financing was extended to Portugal's banks under the country's bailout.
The head of BES said in February that if there was a need to raise capital, there was available cash in international markets.
The prospect of a cash call weighed on BES' shares on Thursday. The bank's stocks closed 5.54 percent lower at 1.058 euros a share before the announcement, extending a slide from Wednesday when local media first reported the bank was considering a capital increase.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)
* News appearing in section of social media stating impending resignation of MD & CEO of bank, is false, speculative Source text: http://bit.ly/2nQoJI8 Further company coverage:
9:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to speak at 23rd conference of Auditor Generals of Commonwealth Nations in New Delhi 10:30 am: DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abh