IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
LISBON May 27 French bank Credito Agricole expects to reduce its holding in Portugal's largest listed bank, Banco Espirito Santo, to about 15 percent from 20.1 percent through dilution in a rights issue by BES, BES said on Tuesday.
Credito Agricole and Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG) - a large holding company in BES' - will also offer up to 999.6 million of their rights in BES' capital increase through an accelerated bookbuilding process to investors, a statement from BES said.
ESFG and Credito Agricole will not sell any further rights or shares in BES for 180 days after the settlement of BES' rights issue next month.
ESFG and Credito Agricole have together controlled BES through their joint holding in the bank of 47.5 percent of the Portuguese bank. Their new joint holding after the right issue will be about 40 percent, the statement said.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders failed to reach a compromise deal to endorse free trade on Saturday, backtracking on past commitments to keep trade open and reject protectionism, the communique of G20 finance ministers and central bankers showed.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.