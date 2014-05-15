BRIEF-Yinyi Real Estate unit to raise 25 pct stake in edu investment management firm
* Says its wholly owned estate unit plans to use 44.3 million yuan to raise 25 percent stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management firm, up from 0 percent
LISBON May 15 Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's largest listed bank, posted on Thursday a first quarter net loss of 89.2 million euros, in line with expectations, as impairments for bad loans weighed on the results.
The bank said the cost of provisions for bad loans rose 47.6 percent to 276 million euros, driven by deleveraging after Portugal's debt crisis.
Net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose 21.7 percent to 270 million euros.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted, on average, a net loss of 88 million euros and net interest income of 274 million euros.
Portugal emerged from a deep recession in the second quarter Of 2013, but banks are still struggling in the short term with the effects of the worst downturn since the 1970s in the bailed-out country.
Shares in Banco Espirito Santo had closed 5.54 percent lower on Thursday before the results were announced. (Reporting By Axel Bugge and Sergio Goncalves)
* Says its wholly owned estate unit plans to use 44.3 million yuan to raise 25 percent stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management firm, up from 0 percent
* News appearing in section of social media stating impending resignation of MD & CEO of bank, is false, speculative Source text: http://bit.ly/2nQoJI8 Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, copy the following link and paste it in a web browser: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to speak at 23rd conference of Auditor Generals of Commonwealth Nations in New Delhi 10:30 am: DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abh