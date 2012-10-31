(Adds new details on book size and guidance)

By Davide Scigliuzzo and Owen Sanderson

LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo, rated Ba3 by Moody's and BB- by S&P, is poised to issue a three-year euro-denominated senior unsecured bond.

The issuer initially tested investor interest in the 6.25% area for a benchmark size transaction, before books soared past EUR2bn and guidance was revised to 6.125% area.

Lead managers are to close books at 1145GMT, a little over two hours after holding an investor call.

Portuguese banks have been effectively shut out of senior unsecured debt markets since the sovereign crisis engulfed the country. Portugal called for a bailout in April 2011, and its 10-year government bonds are still trading around 8%.

Banco Santander Totta issued a covered bond in April 2010, but Millennium BCP was the last bank to offer an unsecured deal, back in March 2010.

Portuguese corporates have had more luck, with three issuers - Portugal Telecom, Brisa, and EdP - tapping the market since the summer. However, even at the time bankers were sceptical about the imminent prospects for banks or the sovereign to return.

BES had a core tier 1 capital ratio of 9.9% at the end of June 2012, above the 9% required by the European Banking Authority. It said in its interim results that net borrowing from the ECB was EUR13.7bn, of which EUR10.2bn was over one-year in maturity.

Espirito Santo Investment Bank, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, and UBS are the lead managers.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)