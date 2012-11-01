LONDON, Nov 1 (IFR) - The first public senior bond issue from a Portuguese bank in over two years was welcomed by market participants, but there is still a long road to full rehabilitation for the country's banks.

Sub-investment grade rated Banco Espirito Santo (Ba3/BB-), priced a EUR750m three-year issue via BESI, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and UBS that was deluged with some EUR2.7bn of orders, the majority of which (87%) came from international investors.

"This is a very important landmark transaction," said Isabel Almeida, director general - department of finance and markets at BES.

"This deal is a strong start and although the refinancing needs for next year are fully covered by the buffer of ECB eligible assets, it will pave the way for the Republic and hopefully the other Portuguese banks to follow."

Banco Comercial Portugues (BCP) sold the last Portuguese bank bond in unsecured format in March 2010. Just over a year later, Portugal called for a bailout.

The country has since started its capital markets rehabilitation, and successfully executed a bond swap in October to stave off EUR9.7bn of redemptions in 2013 not covered by the existing bailout programme.

Reflecting the market's confidence, the country's CDS has nearly halved from around 900bp in July to lows of 400bp, while the ECB's "whatever it takes" statement at the end of July has pushed yields down from 11.4% to just above 8%.

Meanwhile, Portuguese corporates have also taken advantage of the positive market mood and raised EUR1.7bn from bond issues in recent weeks.

PORTUGUESE PREMIUM

However, the eye-watering 5.875% coupon BES had to pay, as well as its independence from the state mean the candidates that could follow may be few and far between.

Santander Totta is another bank that did not receive a capital injection from the state to get to the Troika's Core Tier 1 requirement of 10%. However, the likes of Caixa Geral and Banco Comercial Portuguese are still in the government's clutches.

"We've seen banks in other jurisdictions signal to the market that they have access but it's clear that the bank cannot fund its entire balance sheet at these levels," said a syndicate official.

BES initially offered investors a yield of 6.25%, which clearly paid off, and as the order book swelled past EUR2.5bn, pricing was revised to 5.875%. The final terms offered a pick-up to the government curve of either 50bp or 75bp, depending on the source.

The pricing, however, equates to around 540bp over mid-swaps, some 200bp more than Spain's Bankinter laid on the table for its three-year covered bond last week.

"This is a great deal but is a pretty expensive way of signalling to the market you have access," said a market observer.

The issuer was quick to concede that these levels are not sustainable, but said the deal is instead the bank's opening gambit as it seeks to lead the country and its banks to full capital markets access.

Syndicate bankers looked to the bank's outstanding January 2015 that was trading at mid-swaps plus 450bp, but added that the pick-up to the sovereign was the most relevant marker.

"The coupon of 5.875% was the right cost under the current market environment and for a come-back issue by BES," said BES's Almeida.

"It not only proves that BES has access to the capital markets but also sends a strong signal to the Troika and ratings agencies that investors have faith in Portuguese financial institutions."

Since pricing, the deal has tightened by 35bp in the secondary market on Thursday, and many view it as a signal that the market is looking at credit in a much more pragmatic way.

"Not everyone will want to pay nearly 6% to access the market but there is ample demand for Portuguese credit making a follow-up to this deal all the more possible," said a banker