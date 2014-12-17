LISBON Dec 17 Millennium bcp,
Portugal's largest listed bank, said on Wednesday that new
regulatory rules by the European Commission will cut its common
equity Tier 1 capital ratio by 8 basis points due to its
exposure to Angola.
The change happened as a consequence of the European
Commission excluding Angola from a list of countries where
regulatory rules are equivalent to the European Union's.
The non-inclusion means "that the risk weights in accordance
with the capital requirements regulation directive have to be
applied instead, resulting in an increase of around 560 million
euros in risk-weighted assets from Jan. 1, 2015," Millennium,
which has a subsidiary in Angola, said in a statement.
That increase resulted in a fall of 8 basis points in
Millennium's common equity tier 1 fully-implemented capital
ratio and a 15 basis point drop in its phased-in ratio.
At the end of September, Millennium's common equity tier 1
capital ratio stood at 10.2 percent and its phased-in ratio was
at 12.8 percent.
In October, Millennium failed in Europe-wide health checks
that measured its end-2013 accounts, but said it has already
taken measures in 2014 and does not need to raise capital or
sell strategic assets.
Millennium's smaller rival, Banco BPI, said on
Tuesday its common equity Tier 1 capital ratio would fall by a
much steeper 90 basis points to 8.9 percent with the change to
its Angolan exposure. Banco BPI controls Angola's largest bank
BFA.
Millennium shares were down before the announcement and were
3.5 percent lower by 1247 GMT, while BPI shares had lost 5.8
percent.
(Reporting by Axel Bugge; Editing by Andrei Khalip and David
Holmes)