* Portuguese banks say public debt markets still too
expensive
* Banks more focused on returning to profit
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - Portuguese banks should be forging a
comeback to the debt capital markets after their sovereign
staged a grand return this week, but treasurers are not
convinced, saying spreads are too high and that cheap ECB
funding is just too good to turn down.
In the aftermath of Portugal's EUR3bn 10-year bond, bankers
and investors are inundating the country's financial
institutions with requests for them to follow suit.
But as spreads on Portuguese bank bonds continue to plummet,
adding to a rally of more than 250bp already over the past six
months, issuers are choosing to hold off for what they think
will be even better conditions in the months ahead.
Even a EUR10bn-plus order book for Portugal's sovereign bond
- its first benchmark since its bailout two years ago - is not
enough to wean them off the ECB drip.
"The issue now is that spread levels are still too high, and
that we expect them to fall further," said Isabel Almeida,
director general, department of finance and markets at Banco
Espirito Santo (BES).
"The success of the sovereign is certainly encouraging, but
does not come as a surprise to us considering the feedback we
are getting from investors and the number of reverse inquiries
we are receiving."
If anything, recent data show that Portuguese banks are
relying on ECB cash more heavily now than at the start of the
year, despite the improvement in market conditions.
In April, Portuguese bank borrowing from the ECB ticked up
some 4%, reversing a trend that had seen borrowing fall for five
successive months.
The amount banks owed the ECB peaked at EUR60.5bn in June
last year, when worries about bailed-out Portugal left them
unable to borrow commercially and almost entirely reliant on the
central bank for liquidity.
Although that has fallen substantially, it still stood at
EUR49.8bn at the end of April, up from EUR47.8bn in March, a
13-month low.
UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES
The ECB's three-year LTROs, which ploughed some EUR1trn into
the market, were aimed at warding off a liquidity crunch in the
banking sector, but they were not supposed to be a perpetual
crutch for Europe's troubled lenders.
At some point, banks will have to stand on their own two
feet, but it remains hard to justify taking those steps now.
"Net interest margins are under a lot of pressure from low
yields, wider credit spreads and increased capital
requirements. As a result, banks are focused - more than ever
before - on the cost of funding and capital," said Emil Petrov,
head of capital solutions at Nomura.
"Portuguese banks are in a particularly difficult spot due
to their sovereign risk premium."
BES, its holding company ESFG, and Caixa Geral have made
tentative steps back into the market and have proved they have
access, but Santander Totta, Millennium BCP and Banco BPI have
remained absent.
The elevated borrowing costs, however, have limited supply
to just EUR2.7bn from both covered and senior bonds over the
past year, IFR data show.
An issuer like BES, for example, can borrow from the ECB at
0.5%, but ESFG paid 10 times that amount last month in a public
bond deal despite the market increasingly thawing for peripheral
borrowers.
"There's certainly an opportunity for Portuguese banks,"
said Keval Shah, head of FIG syndicate at Citigroup, "though I
sense none of them are in any hurry, given a number accessed the
market prior to the sovereign, so have proven market access in
both senior and covered format."
Treasurers are taking a calculated gamble. If spreads do not
continue to grind tighter, they will pay the price for holding
off.
Syndicate bankers are not helping the situation, as their
views on appropriate pricing levels vary so widely.
"Portuguese banks are continuously watching what their
spreads are doing, but are being inundated with syndicate
bankers offering them a divergence of funding levels," said a
FIG syndicate official.
"They'd like to see a bit more consolidation in the levels
before they think it's the right time to access the market."
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, additional reporting by John
Geddie; Editing by Matthew Davies, Natalie Harrison and Julian
Baker)