BRIEF-Gain Capital qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Gain capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
LISBON Nov 12 Portuguese banks' cumulative borrowing from the European Central Bank fell 2.5 percent last month to 50.5 billion euros ($67.7 billion), after four months of increases, data provided by the Bank of Portugal showed on Tuesday.
Last month Portugal passed a review of its adjustment programme under an EU/IMF bailout, reaffirming its fiscal goals until the end of the bailout next year and upgrading its economic outlook after a still tentative recovery from a deep recession began in the second quarter.
The borrowing had increased since a political crisis in July led to a government reshuffle, but has remained well below the 60.5 billion euro peak hit in mid-2012 at the height of the debt crisis.
Portugal's debt crisis left most of its banks unable to borrow commercially in 2011-2012, leading them to take large-scale advantage of liquidity injections by the ECB. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Gain capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Federated National Holding Company reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Total assets under management of $18.6 billion at December 31, 2016