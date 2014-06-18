LISBON, June 18 Portugal's third largest listed bank BPI is targeting a return on equity above 10 percent within the next two or three years and will return to profit in 2015, chief executive Fernando Ulrich said on Tuesday.

Ulrich also said the bank, which made losses of about 100 million euros ($135.44 million) in the first quarter on the sale of sovereign bonds, would likely not make a profit in 2014.

BPI does not expect to have to reduce the value of loans on its books as a result of the European Central Bank's review of banks' assets across the region.

"The exercise is still ongoing so we don't know the results yet, but we already have some indication of the first phases, and we don't expect any significant adjustments," Ulrich told Reuters in an interview.

The ECB said it could not comment on individual banks and would communicate the results of its review of the euro zone's 128 most important banks in October.

The ECB is also trying to stimulate bank lending to help spur growth in Europe by effectively charging banks to deposit money with it. The ECB is also offering 400 billion euros ($544.60 billion) of four-year low-cost funding to banks, but can claw some of it back if banks cut their lending.

On Tuesday, the chief executive of BPI's rival Santander Totta told Reuters his bank would take some of the ECB money .

Asked if his bank, which had 4 billion euros of ECB funding at the end of March, would take some of the funding, Ulrich said: "We will see, it's not a game changer."

"We never used the ECB to finance our loan book we don't need that, we used the ECB to do a carry trade with Treasury bills," he said, referring to a practice where banks borrow money very cheaply from the ECB and then use it to buy short term government debt with higher interest rates. ($1 = 0.7383 Euros) (Reporting By Laura Noonan and Sergio Goncalves; editing by Alexander Smith and Jane Merriman)