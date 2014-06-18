* BPI targets return on equity above 10pct in 2-3 years

LISBON, June 18 BPI, Portugal's third largest listed bank, is aiming for a return on equity above 10 percent in the next two or three years as loan losses fall and Portugal's economy recovers, chief executive Fernando Ulrich said on Tuesday.

He also said the bank, which made losses of about 100 million euros ($135.44 million) in the first quarter on the sale of sovereign bonds, was not likely to make a profit in 2014 but would return to profit in 2015.

Last year, BPI and Portugal's other major domestic banks had to set aside big provisions for loan losses, partly due to the impact of the country's deepest recession since the 1970s. BPI was the only one of Portugal's top three domestic banks to avoid a loss in 2013, the year the economy began to revive.

"2014 will still be a challenging year in terms of credit impairments but I see substantial improvements from 2015," he said. "We will certainly have profits in 2015."

The bank had a return on equity of 2.9 percent in 2013, less than half the 6.6 percent recorded by Europe's top 30 listed banks.

"We would like to go beyond 10 percent in the consolidated accounts," Ulrich said, giving his bank's medium term return on equity targets for the first time.

"In Angola (the bank's second largest market) we are at 30 percent (return on equity) and that should continue for some time, in Portugal we should go towards 8 percent in two or three years."

Those returns will allow the bank to cover its cost of equity over the coming years, Ulrich said. "I have difficulties in being so precise about what is the new normal, that's what I can visualise for the next two, three-year horizon," he said.

LENDING

Ulrich said BPI does not expect to have to reduce the value of loans on its books as a result of the European Central Bank's review of banks' assets across the region.

"The exercise is still ongoing so we don't know the results yet, but we already have some indication of the first phases, and we don't expect any significant adjustments," Ulrich told Reuters.

The ECB said it could not comment on individual banks and would communicate the results of its review of the euro zone's 128 most important banks in October.

The ECB is also trying to stimulate bank lending to help spur growth in Europe's sluggish economies. The bank is trying to do this with negative interest rates. This means banks have to pay to put money on deposit at the ECB.

The central bank is also offering 400 billion euros ($544.60 billion) of four-year low-cost funding to banks. It can also claw some of the cash back if banks cut their lending.

On Tuesday, the chief executive of BPI's rival Santander Totta told Reuters his bank would take some of the ECB money .

Asked if his bank, which had 4 billion euros of ECB funding at the end of March, would take some of the funding, Ulrich said: "We will see, it's not a game changer."

"We never used the ECB to finance our loan book we don't need that, we used the ECB to do a carry trade with treasury bills," he said, referring to a practice where banks borrow cheap money from the ECB and then use it to buy short-term government debt that offers higher interest rates.

"It's very easy for us to repay the ECB," he said, "It's not an issue."

He said his bank now had much more money on deposit with the ECB than the 500 million euros it had there on March 31. Asked if they would keep it there given the new negative interest rates, he said: "We will see, we don't comment in advance."

BPI has no plans to raise money in the debt markets, even though its peers have begun selling bonds again.

"We know what it is to live in times when investment banks are not making proposals, now they make a lot of proposals and the terms they are suggesting are much better than they were two years ago or a year ago," Ulrich said.

"We have not issued debt because we don't need to."

($1 = 0.7383 Euros) (Reporting By Laura Noonan and Sergio Goncalves; editing by Alexander Smith and Jane Merriman)