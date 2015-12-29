LISBON Dec 29 The Bank of Portugal will impose capital buffers at systemically-important banks starting from 2017, ranging from 1 percent of risk exposure amount for the country's largest lender Caixa Geral de Depositos to 0.25 percent for small bank Montepio.

These O-SII buffers will be made up of Common Equity Tier 1 capital on a consolidated basis and shall be applicable from 1 January 2017, the central bank said in a statement, adding that it may still modify the rates depending on the situation in the banking system that has seen two banks rescued by the state in less than two years.

The rate for the country's largest listed bank Millennium bcp was set at 0.75 percent, the same as for the state-rescued Novo Banco, while Banco BPI and Santander Totta, a unit of Spain's Santander, had the rate set at 0.5 percent.

It also said it adopted a new countercyclical capital buffer measure starting from Jan. 1 2016, but it set the rate at zero percent of the total risk exposure for the first quarter, to be reviewed on a quarterly basis.

This buffer applies to all credit exposures to the domestic private non-financial sector of credit institutions and investment firms subject to Bank of Portugal or ECB supervision.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)