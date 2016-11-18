LISBON Nov 18 The Portuguese government's planned injection of up to 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion) into state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD) will take place next year, Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Friday.

The European Commission and Portugal reached an agreement in August on recapitalising CGD, but the government has never said exactly when the operation, which also involves bond issuance by CGD, will take place.

The finance ministry has said the injection will occur simultaneously with the issuance of the first 500 million euros in subordinated debt by CGD, and the remaining 500 million to be launched up to 18 months later.

The plan includes a direct capital injection of 2.7 billion euros, in addition to the transfer of 500 million euros worth of ParCaixa shares to CGD and the conversion of 960 million euros of contingent convertible (CoCo) bonds into equity.

"The capitalisation of CGD is approved. It is a process which is ongoing, and includes a series of important measures for CGD," Centeno told parliament. "The public injection of capital into CGD will take place in 2017."

The capitalisation has been complicated by a court demand that the management team at the bank declare their incomes and assets. The issue has grabbed media attention and could lead to the replacement of CGD's board, delaying the capitalisation. ($1 = 0.9423 euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves; Writing by Axel Bugge; Editing by Dale Hudson)