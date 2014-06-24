(Changes to IMF from IMG in first paragraph) June 24 Portugal's banks are struggling to rebuild their margins after their home country emerged from its worst recession since the 1970s and exited its EU/IMF bailout. Following is a summary of the finances of the country's three largest listed banks, Banco Espirito Santo, Millennium BCP and Banco BPI (figures in millions of euros except as marked): Banco Millennium Banco Sector Espirito BCP BPI Santo Total 82,817 82,348 41,968 207,133 Assets Return on -5.80 -6.70 -5.20 -5.90 equity (pct) Provisions 380.60 186.90 45.30 612.80 charges Provisions 66.02 36.84 47.78 51.99 /Revenue (pct) At risk 5,684.00 7,152.00 1,291.90 14,127.90 loans At risk 11.10 11.70 5.20 9.33 ratio (pct) ECB 8,346.00 9,200.00 3,500.00 21,046.00 funding Total 7,017.00 3,338.52 2,116.50 12,472.02 Equity (Reporting by Laura Noonan; Editing by David Holmes)