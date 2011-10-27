LISBON Oct 27 Banco Espirito Santo said on Thursday it would continue to deleverage and consider market options, if necessary, to raise capital to meet tougher capital requirements agreed by European leaders.

Portugal's two other leading listed banks, Millennium bcp and Banco BPI , said separately they would also meet the new capital requirements through deleveraging but would consider turning to a 12-billion-euro credit line destined for Portugal's banks under the country's bailout from the European Union and IMF.

BES did not mention turning to the credit line.

Euro zone leaders agreed new, tougher capital requirements at a summit on Wednesday intended to boost confidence in the region's banks amid the sovereign debt crisis.

