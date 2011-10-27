LISBON Oct 27 Banco Espirito Santo
said on Thursday it would continue to deleverage and consider
market options, if necessary, to raise capital to meet tougher
capital requirements agreed by European leaders.
Portugal's two other leading listed banks, Millennium bcp
and Banco BPI , said separately they would
also meet the new capital requirements through deleveraging but
would consider turning to a 12-billion-euro credit line destined
for Portugal's banks under the country's bailout from the
European Union and IMF.
BES did not mention turning to the credit line.
Euro zone leaders agreed new, tougher capital requirements
at a summit on Wednesday intended to boost confidence in the
region's banks amid the sovereign debt crisis.
