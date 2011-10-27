* BES says can recapitalise in market

* BCP, BPI do not rule out drawing on bailout line

* Mark-to-market requirement means more capital needed (Updates with details, background)

LISBON, Oct 27 Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo said on Thursday it would continue to deleverage and consider market options, if necessary, to raise capital to meet tougher capital requirements agreed by European leaders.

Portugal's two other leading listed banks, Millennium bcp and Banco BPI , said separately they would also meet the new capital requirements through deleveraging but would consider turning to a 12-billion-euro credit line destined for Portugal's banks under the country's EU/IMF bailout.

BES has previously said it does not intend to turn to the credit line.

Shares in Portugal's banks rose sharply after Wednesday's agreement on banks by European leaders. BES shares surged 8 percent to 1.567 euros, Millennium was up 5.7 percent at 0.166 euros and BPI jumped 8 percent to 0.574 euros.

Euro zone leaders agreed new, tougher capital requirements at a summit on Wednesday, including the need to mark to market banks' government bond holdings, to boost confidence in the region's banks amid the sovereign debt crisis.

Portugal's banks already faced tougher capital requirements under the country's bailout terms -- they need to have 9 percent core Tier 1 capital ratios by the end of this year and 10 percent in 2012. The mark-to-market requirement, however, means they will need more capital.

Under Wednesday's agreement, Portuguese banks will need to raise a total of 7.8 billion euros to build up buffers against sovereign debt exposure, the European Banking Authority said.

The Bank of Portugal said in a statement that of that total Portuguese banks already had to raise 3.4 billion euros under the country's 78-billion-euro bailout deal agreed in May.

BES, which is Portugal's largest listed bank in terms of market capitalization, said that it needs to raise a total of 687 million euros. BES said early this month that it intends to raise 791 million euros through an offer to swap debt for stock.

Millennium, the second largest listed bank, said it needs to raise 1.75 billion euros in capital, having raised 600 million euros in an exchange offer for preferential shares earlier this year.

Banco BPI said it needs to reinforce its capital by a total 1.717 billion euros.

Portugal's banks have said previously that they were close to or had already achieved core Tier 1 capital ratios of 9 percent.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)