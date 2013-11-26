LISBON Nov 26 Portuguese banks strengthened
their capital buffers adequately in the first half of 2013 but
may be hurt by the sustained squeeze on the economy from bailout
measures, the Bank of Portugal said on Tuesday.
In its quarterly financial stability report, the central
bank said the average core Tier 1 ratio of Portugal's financial
sector rose to 11.9 percent by June 2013, from 11.5 percent in
2012.
The central bank, which requires Portuguese banks to meet a
10 percent minimum ratio, said solvency was improving but the
sector was vulnerable to the economic impact of more state
spending cuts and tax increases required under an EU-IMF
bailout.
"The uncertainty over the internal macroeconomic evolution
constitutes the main risk for the stability of the financial
sector," the central bank wrote.
Falling disposable incomes and overly leveraged companies
represent "an important risk" in Portugal, it said. Banks could
be hurt further by their exposure to property loans because
house prices are expected to keep falling.
Portugal's parliament approved on Tuesday its 2014 budget
which includes around 3 billion euros ($4 billion) of spending
cuts, most of them cuts in pensions and civil servants'
salaries.
Portugal returned to meagre economic growth in the second
and third quarters of the year, emerging from its deepest
recession in over three decades.
($1 = 0.7404 euros)
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Writing by Daniel Alvarenga;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)